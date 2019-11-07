Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

ENS stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 9,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

