Strs Ohio Takes $185,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,490. The firm has a market cap of $614.58 million, a P/E ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

