Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cooper Companies worth $56,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,890. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.55.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

