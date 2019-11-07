Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.57 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $48,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. 73,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

