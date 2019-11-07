Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,436 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.67. 98,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

