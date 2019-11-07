Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,508 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $50,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.65. 48,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

