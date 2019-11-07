Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 66,261 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Skyworks Solutions worth $54,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 159,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,679,604. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.