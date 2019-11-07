SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SXC. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 1,033,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,835. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $545.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 333.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

