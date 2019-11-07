Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.81. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Get Sunoco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.