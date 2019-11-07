SunTrust Banks Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $85.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Shares of SHAK traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 169,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 5,125 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $506,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at $419,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 40,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,642,514.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,906 shares of company stock valued at $21,699,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

