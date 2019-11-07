Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.22. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 65,902 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

In related news, insider Paul Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.35).

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

