Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) Insider Buys £2,000 in Stock

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) insider Paul Hardy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,613.35).

SUN stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday. Surgical Innovations Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

