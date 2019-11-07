sUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,155.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. sUSD has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $8,155.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010924 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00221459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.01447073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117456 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 6,458,341 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

