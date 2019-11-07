SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Michael Descheneaux Sells 2,500 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $237.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $263.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

