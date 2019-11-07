Swick Mining Services (ASX:SWK) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 247,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 303,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million and a PE ratio of 48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.23.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Swick Mining Services’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

About Swick Mining Services (ASX:SWK)

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

