Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 26,362 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 9,677,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,503,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.