Symmetry Partners LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.26. 383,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $326.71 and a fifty-two week high of $446.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.67 and its 200-day moving average is $387.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 129,648 shares in the company, valued at $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $17,725,535. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

