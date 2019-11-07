Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.96.

NYSE EL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,568. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,214,755 shares of company stock valued at $434,929,789. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

