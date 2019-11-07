Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.50 ($114.53) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.50 ($97.09).

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €86.06 ($100.07). 253,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.02. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

