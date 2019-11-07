Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.50

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 75858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $415,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

