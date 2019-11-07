Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.00. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $32,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,463.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock worth $415,474. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Synaptics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 16.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Synaptics by 111.7% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 274,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 144,601 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

