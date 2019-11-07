SyncFab (MFG) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,019.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $146,019.00 and approximately $65,887.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00222335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01446142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,517,632 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

