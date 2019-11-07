Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

SYNH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

