SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) SVP Simon Leung Sells 1,000 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simon Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $113,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $105,660.00.

SNX stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 641,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

