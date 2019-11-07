Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 950 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.16% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Separately, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

PSK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

