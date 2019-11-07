Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 356,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

