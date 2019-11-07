Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.79 Million Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after buying an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after buying an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after buying an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 556,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 324.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after buying an additional 551,755 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $80.09. 1,059,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

