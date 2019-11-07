Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,278,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 866,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,409. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $126.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

