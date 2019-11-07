Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,035,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,585,297. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.