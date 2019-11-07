Synovus Financial Corp Sells 264,460 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,460 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $198,554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,734 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.48. 19,209,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,966,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.41 and a 1-year high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

