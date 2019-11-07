Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $343.87

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $343.87 and traded as low as $289.17. Synthomer shares last traded at $291.80, with a volume of 744,651 shares.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective (down from GBX 435 ($5.68)) on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423 ($5.53).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

