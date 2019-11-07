Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Sypris Solutions has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter.

SYPR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

