Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.33), approximately 2,639,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.88.

About Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.