SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.15

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 8372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

