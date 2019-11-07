Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $72.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.10. 158,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,323. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $899.68 million, a PE ratio of 153.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.01. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $234,248.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,615 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 235,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth $11,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth $4,704,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.