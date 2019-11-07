Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

TCMD opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.68 million, a P/E ratio of 150.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $95,570.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,798 shares of company stock worth $2,356,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

