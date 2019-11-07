TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.04.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,953 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $102,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $53,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

