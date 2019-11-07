TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.59 million.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.38-3.63 EPS.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.04.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

