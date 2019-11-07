TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.12

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 37222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

