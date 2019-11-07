Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Earnings Results

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Talend updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.19) EPS and its FY19 guidance to ($0.83)-($0.80) EPS.

TLND traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 445,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,012. Talend has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $53.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts have commented on TLND shares. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

