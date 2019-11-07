Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $944,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,893.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $89,313.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $340,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,221 shares of company stock worth $32,039,235 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

