Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,561,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.