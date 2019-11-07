Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.68. 854,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,439. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. OTR Global lowered Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

