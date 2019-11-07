TD Securities Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$53.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.97. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$43.49 and a 12 month high of C$56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

