Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,197. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $386.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on Tecnoglass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.