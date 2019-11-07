Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of TGLS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

