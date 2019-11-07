TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.48. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

