Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.25 ($1.60) and last traded at A$2.20 ($1.56), 33,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.18 ($1.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.62.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile (ASX:TPW)

Temple & Webster Group Limited engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 130,000 products under the Temple & Webster brand. It also offers home, office, and outdoor furniture, as well as lighting and homeware products under the Milan Direct brand through its e-commerce platform for various distributors and trade clients on a wholesale basis.

