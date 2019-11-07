Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of TPX opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,701,086 shares of company stock worth $403,241,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,709,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,449,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 716,605 shares in the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.