Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 10.10. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

